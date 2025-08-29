OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 296.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $80,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

