Consulta Ltd Buys 500,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Consulta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 14.2% of Consulta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Consulta Ltd owned about 0.32% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $210,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

NYSE:CP opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

