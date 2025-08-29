HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.918. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.76% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HP by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in HP by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,371,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 18.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

