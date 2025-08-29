Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.760-3.840 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.6%
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $141.74.
Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
