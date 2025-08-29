Conversant Capital LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. $UHG

Conversant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. United Homes Group comprises 0.8% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned about 2.83% of United Homes Group worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

United Homes Group stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.22. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.51 million during the quarter. United Homes Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 1.16%.

(Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Read More

