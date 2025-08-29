Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM Stock Position Lifted by Pennant Investors LP

Pennant Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Perimeter Solutions makes up about 6.5% of Pennant Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $24,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $6,001,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 579,987 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:PRM opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.96. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 254,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

