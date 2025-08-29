Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $31.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

