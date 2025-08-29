OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 226,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,583,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,758,000 after buying an additional 1,209,645 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,563,000 after buying an additional 564,915 shares in the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,009,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 449,142 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

