Analyzing Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Arbor Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $210.45 million 4.44 $95.88 million $0.98 11.58 Arbor Realty Trust $1.17 billion 1.95 $264.64 million $0.91 12.99

Profitability

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbor Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 53.36% 7.26% 1.54% Arbor Realty Trust 20.75% 12.26% 2.26%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 4 2 3.33 Arbor Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 144.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 131.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Arbor Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

