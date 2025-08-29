OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $10.30 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,158 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,977,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.