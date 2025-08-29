540,528 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 540,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,149,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,816 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 927,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 190,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,029,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

