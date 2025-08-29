M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) vs. First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Community 15.87% 11.65% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Community 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for M&F Bancorp and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Community has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and First Community”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp $29.33 million 1.25 $4.77 million N/A N/A First Community $103.43 million 2.02 $13.95 million $2.23 12.20

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Community pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Community is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Community beats M&F Bancorp on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

