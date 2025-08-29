Financial Analysis: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) vs. Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CrossAmerica Partners and Suburban Propane Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossAmerica Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Suburban Propane Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than CrossAmerica Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners 1.19% -32.78% 2.13% Suburban Propane Partners 6.79% 16.12% 4.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrossAmerica Partners and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CrossAmerica Partners and Suburban Propane Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners $4.10 billion 0.19 $19.89 million $1.13 18.51 Suburban Propane Partners $1.33 billion 0.91 $74.17 million $1.48 12.53

Suburban Propane Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrossAmerica Partners. Suburban Propane Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossAmerica Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CrossAmerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. CrossAmerica Partners pays out 185.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

CrossAmerica Partners has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats CrossAmerica Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of convenience merchandise items; and retail sale of motor fuels at company operated retail sites and retail sites operated by commission agents. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. It also engages in the wholesale distribution of propane to industrial end users. Its Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use in primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the Midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.