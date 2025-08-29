HI (HI) Trading Down 7% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $221.17 thousand and approximately $89.64 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00002783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00002078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00008055 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $83,401.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

