CARV (CARV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million

CARV (CARV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One CARV token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CARV has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. CARV has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $23.88 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CARV alerts:

CARV Token Profile

CARV launched on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official website for CARV is carv.io. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 294,644,512 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.31319454 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $21,922,180.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

