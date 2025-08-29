Ampleforth Governance Token One Day Volume Tops $3.20 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $42.74 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00002545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 21st, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,258,136 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

