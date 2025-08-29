dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $0.61

dYdX (DYDX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $229.34 million and $12.78 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dYdX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109,859.34 or 0.99823673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00357440 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is a decentralised trading platform at the forefront of DeFi, renowned for introducing decentralised margin trading and derivatives, as well as pioneering flash loans and DEX aggregation in 2018. Built on a custom Layer-1 blockchain using the Cosmos SDK, dYdX delivers a professional-grade, fully decentralised trading experience featuring high leverage, deep liquidity, and low fees. Governed by the DYDX token, the platform is dedicated to creating a transparent, community-driven financial system. In November 2024, dYdX Unlimited launched, introducing instant market listings, the MegaVault liquidity engine, upgraded trading rewards, and lifetime affiliate commissions, setting new standards in decentralised trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.