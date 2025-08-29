Fuel Network (FUEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.66 Million

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Fuel Network has a market capitalization of $32.66 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuel Network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fuel Network

Fuel Network was first traded on December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,144,013,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,759,560,349 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network.

Fuel Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,144,903,858.56882366 with 5,758,486,149.02010023 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.00589847 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,476,832.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

