Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,573,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Remitly Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,957,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,109,000 after purchasing an additional 306,099 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Remitly Global by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,371,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,324,000 after purchasing an additional 402,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Price Performance

RELY stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.05 and a beta of 0.12. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,520. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,663,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,993,886.15. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,583 shares of company stock valued at $828,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

