Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,025,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,073,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 3.02% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $264,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,437,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $15,188,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NYSE:SEI opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.14. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,450. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,990.16. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.