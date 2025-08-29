Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Position Boosted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,743 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $40,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $406,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 264,074 shares in the company, valued at $17,898,935.72. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $222,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,968.54. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,986 shares of company stock worth $3,792,398. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

KTOS stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

