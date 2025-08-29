Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,916 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Insulet worth $38,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Insulet by 27,298.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after acquiring an additional 661,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1,316.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 179,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after buying an additional 178,976 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.71.

Insulet Trading Up 1.0%

PODD opened at $337.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.68 and a 12 month high of $337.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

