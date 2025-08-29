850,548 Shares in GitLab Inc. $GTLB Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 850,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,976,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,221 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $60,371,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 109.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,396,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,529,000 after acquiring an additional 888,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 3.7%

GTLB opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 490.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $4,500,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GitLab

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.