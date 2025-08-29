Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Releases Earnings Results

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Lotus Technology stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Lotus Technology has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

