Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Releases Earnings Results

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.63) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Andrada Mining had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

Andrada Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATM stock opened at GBX 3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.74. Andrada Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Andrada Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 11.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andrada Mining Limited is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM), New York (OTCQB) and Namibia Stock Exchange, and has mining assets in Namibia, a top-tier investment jurisdiction in Africa. Andrada strives to produce critical raw materials including tin, tantalum and lithium from a large resource portfolio, to contribute to a more sustainable future, improved living conditions and the upliftment of communities adjacent to its operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.