PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PPHE Hotel Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 5.15%.
PPHE Hotel Group Trading Down 5.1%
LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,300 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,632.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,440.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,788. The firm has a market cap of £545.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.11.
About PPHE Hotel Group
Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PPHE Hotel Group
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.