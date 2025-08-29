PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PPHE Hotel Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 5.15%.

PPHE Hotel Group Trading Down 5.1%

LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,300 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,632.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,440.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,788. The firm has a market cap of £545.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

About PPHE Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.