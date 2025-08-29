Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Announces Earnings Results

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (5.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Kodal Minerals Stock Up 8.1%

KOD opened at GBX 0.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.34. Kodal Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.23 and a 52-week high of GBX 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £67.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,574.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.

The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.

