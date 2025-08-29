Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.190–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.203. The company issued revenue guidance of $316.0 million-$320.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.4 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.87. Domo has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $165,938.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,843.28. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Domo by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

