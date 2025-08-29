Chesnara (LON:CSN) Announces Earnings Results

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (6.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Chesnara had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Chesnara Stock Performance

LON:CSN opened at GBX 283 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.55. Chesnara has a 52-week low of GBX 238 and a 52-week high of GBX 304.50. The firm has a market cap of £430.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 279.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 273.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tom Howard sold 89,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261, for a total transaction of £232,399.62. Also, insider Steve Murray sold 41,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259, for a total value of £106,309.14. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 320 target price on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Chesnara from GBX 328 to GBX 333 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 326.50.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

