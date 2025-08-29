Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $78.45 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1,450.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823,680 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $78,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $495,560.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,236.35. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $479,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 165,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,651.13. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

