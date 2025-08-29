Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $78,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 534,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,396,000 after buying an additional 87,668 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 206,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,163,000 after buying an additional 69,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

