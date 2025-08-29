FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Holdings Trimmed by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,038 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up about 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of FTAI Aviation worth $105,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays cut their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.47. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The company had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

