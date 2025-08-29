Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,539 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Natera accounts for 1.3% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $133,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Natera by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $6,753,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $167.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,458.71. The trade was a 30.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $136,027.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,255,120.14. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,776 over the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

