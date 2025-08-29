Shannon River Fund Management LLC Takes $31.98 Million Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 358,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,000. Elastic makes up about 8.3% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Elastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $495,560.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,236.35. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

