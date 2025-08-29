OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF $EWO

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 510.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,550 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 466.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter valued at about $404,000.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWO stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.