OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 148,551 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,551 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 725.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

