OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Matthews China Active ETF $MCH

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,690 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 31.50% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,724,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter.

Matthews China Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCH opened at $27.78 on Friday. Matthews China Active ETF has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Matthews China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

