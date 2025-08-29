OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 281,101 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 887,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 281,101 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAN opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

