Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,919 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal comprises about 1.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

