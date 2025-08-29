Aperture Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,638 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Shake Shack worth $22,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 target price on Shake Shack and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,767.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,211 shares of company stock worth $9,247,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $105.92 on Friday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

