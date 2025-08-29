Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up 1.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $17,151,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,021,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $687.79 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $319.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $701.98 and a 200-day moving average of $643.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

