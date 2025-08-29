Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mirion Technologies worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 3,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 977,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.17 and a beta of 0.83. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

