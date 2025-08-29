All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,888 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

