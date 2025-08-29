Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $352.80 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.34% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $352,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

NYSE:KKR opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock worth $413,158,033. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

