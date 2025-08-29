MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Earnings Results

MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. MASTERCRAFT BOAT had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MASTERCRAFT BOAT’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. MASTERCRAFT BOAT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.40 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.00. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Get MASTERCRAFT BOAT alerts:

Institutional Trading of MASTERCRAFT BOAT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their price target on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MASTERCRAFT BOAT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MASTERCRAFT BOAT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MASTERCRAFT BOAT

About MASTERCRAFT BOAT

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MASTERCRAFT BOAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MASTERCRAFT BOAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.