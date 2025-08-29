Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 307,855 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,022,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $300.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.05 and a 200 day moving average of $265.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

