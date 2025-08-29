Insider Buying: CSL (ASX:CSL) Insider Purchases 88 Shares of Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Marie McDonald bought 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$216.59 per share, with a total value of A$19,060.01.

CSL Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.

CSL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $2.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous Final dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 113.0%. CSL’s payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

