Insider Buying: CSL (ASX:CSL) Insider Purchases 88 Shares of Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Marie McDonald bought 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$216.59 per share, with a total value of A$19,060.01.
CSL Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.
CSL Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $2.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous Final dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 113.0%. CSL’s payout ratio is presently 50.38%.
CSL Company Profile
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.