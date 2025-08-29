Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 1,199 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $25,754.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 365,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,548.52. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Monday, August 25th, Jian Xie sold 696 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $14,964.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $674.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 446,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 165,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,518 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.