Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Insider Buys A$99,814.00 in Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Haseltine bought 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,814.00.

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 727.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Inghams Group alerts:

Inghams Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 285.0%. Inghams Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.