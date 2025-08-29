Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Andrew Warden Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 366,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,945.09. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Semrush Trading Up 0.2%

Semrush stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 144,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 286,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,306,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,762,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $12.00 price target on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

